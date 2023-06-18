Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Short Interest Update

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,714,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,115,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.20 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 84.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYXT. TD Cowen cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

In other news, major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,018,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,054,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 960,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

