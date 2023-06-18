Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.97 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $5.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

