Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and $22.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

