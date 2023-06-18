Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,257,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 224,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 559,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,831. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.