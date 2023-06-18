Contrasting Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 26.46% 33.71% 15.50% Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 3 1 0 1.63 Arizona Sonoran Copper 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $62.29, suggesting a potential downside of 16.33%. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.87%. Given Arizona Sonoran Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arizona Sonoran Copper is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Arizona Sonoran Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.05 billion 5.73 $2.64 billion $3.45 21.58 Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Arizona Sonoran Copper on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 493,117 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru and Mexico; 239,077 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 30,568 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

(Get Rating)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.