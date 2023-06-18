Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Conduent
In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
Conduent Stock Up 0.3 %
CNDT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $733.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.