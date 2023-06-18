Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.7 %

CNXC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,993. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

