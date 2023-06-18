Compound Price Reaches $28.46 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $217.87 million and $10.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $28.46 or 0.00107593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019669 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,681 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,655,559.22819924 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.34812493 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $11,368,475.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

