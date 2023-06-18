Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 922,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.31. 83,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $607,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Articles

