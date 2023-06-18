Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

