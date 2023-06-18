CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.41. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

