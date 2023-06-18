Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.14. 2,421,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,003. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.74. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.