Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 568,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 186,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.08.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.