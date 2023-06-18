Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 568,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 186,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

