ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $147.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

