Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,804 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

