Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLIN stock remained flat at $10.40 on Friday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

