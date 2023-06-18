CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 385,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,971. The company has a market cap of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.