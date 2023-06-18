CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEAD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEAD remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%.

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

