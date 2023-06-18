cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD Trading Down 1.7 %

YCBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 468,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.14. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

About cbdMD

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 177.03%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

