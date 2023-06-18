Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAIU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

CCAIU remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.