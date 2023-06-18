Cardano Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $9.32 billion and $171.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.20 or 0.06515127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002974 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,918,620,867 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

