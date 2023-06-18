Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

