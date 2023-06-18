BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $902,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.