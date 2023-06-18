Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) vs. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -23.14% -81.47% -9.30% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.6% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bloom Energy and NET Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.20 billion 2.98 -$301.41 million ($1.56) -11.00 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73 NET Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.91, indicating a potential upside of 62.62%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than NET Power.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves to data centers, retailers, hospitals, farming, semiconductors, and other manufacturing sectors. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

