BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. 16,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,098. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

