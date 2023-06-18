Bitcoin Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,522.61 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $514.68 billion and approximately $10.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00404327 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00096014 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018839 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,405,262 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
