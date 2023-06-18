Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $21.27 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and $34,064.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00108006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00052356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019516 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003733 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

