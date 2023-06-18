Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $285.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Beldex has a total market cap of $285.14 million and $3.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.24 or 0.06521033 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,705,699 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,105,699 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

