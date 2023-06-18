Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.22 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $576.35 million and $28.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00018534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,517.56 or 1.00025947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.86832168 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $30,565,622.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

