API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.55 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003570 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $58.55 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,203,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

