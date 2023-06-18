AlphaVest Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

AlphaVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 19th. AlphaVest Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of AlphaVest Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

ATMVU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,944,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,080,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

