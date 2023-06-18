Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $118.43. 2,881,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,839. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.