Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
AGLE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
