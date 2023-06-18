Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

AGLE opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

