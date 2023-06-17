Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,070 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

