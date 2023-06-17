ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) vs. Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ZipLink has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $3.86 billion 0.19 -$182.00 million ($1.54) -2.18

This table compares ZipLink and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than ZipLink.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Conduent -8.50% 3.55% 1.02%

Summary

Conduent beats ZipLink on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

