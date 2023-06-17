Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Announces Dividend of $1.34

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.3387 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

