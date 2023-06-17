Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Announces Dividend of $1.34

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.3387 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.
About Zhongsheng Group
Featured Articles
