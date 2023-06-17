Zambesigold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,137.88 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $110,137.88 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

