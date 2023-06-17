Zacks Research Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

