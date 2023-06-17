Zachary Carpenter Sells 486 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $148.24. 74,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,006. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGM. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Recommended Stories

