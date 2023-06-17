Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $138.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

