XSGD Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $66.01 million and $501,167.13 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

