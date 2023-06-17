X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Down 2.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.25. 51,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 59,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 25.99%.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
