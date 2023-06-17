WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

