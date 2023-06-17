World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Update

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 698,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

