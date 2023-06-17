World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $44.90 million and $465,661.37 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,246,321 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

