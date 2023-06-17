World Fuel Services Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Articles

