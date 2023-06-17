WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.78. 35,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 58,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

