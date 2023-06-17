Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,841. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

