Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.11% of OFS Capital worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 44,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.05%.

OFS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

