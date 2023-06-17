Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 926,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,044. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

